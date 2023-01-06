Cab driver arrested with journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of jail months after getting bail

More than two years after being arrested along with journalist Siddique Kappan and two PFI members while on their way to Hathras, cab driver Mohammad Alam walked out of Lucknow jail on Thursday morning. He had got bail in August and October last year in the two cases in which he was booked.

Alam (33), a native of Rampur, is the first among the four – the other three being Delhi-based journalist Kappan, and PFI members Atikur Rahman and Masud Ahmad – who were arrested by UP Police on October 5, 2020, and booked under the stringent UAPA and on the charges of sedition and sections of the IT Act.

They were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after she was allegedly gang-raped. Later, the UP Police arrested three more persons and booked them in the same case.

The UP Police claimed that the accused were members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and its students’ wing — Campus Front of India (CFI). Along with the terror case filed under the UAPA, they were also booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“He (Alam) was released from jail today (Thursday) morning after formalities were completed,” Lucknow Jail Superintendent Ashish Tiwari said told The Indian Express.

Alam’s lawyer Saifan Sheikh alleged that he was released months after he got the bail as officials “intentionally” delayed the verification process. “The process of verification of sureties took two months. The officials intentionally delayed the verification process to keep my client in jail for a longer time,” he said.

A senior jail official, however, said the process for verification of sureties takes time. “The verification process takes time, and that is why the release got delayed,” the jail official said.

Alam was granted bail on August 23 last year by the Allahabad High Court in the terror case. Granting him bail, the High Court said that “there appears no reasonable ground for believing that the accusations against the appellant (Alam) are prima facie, true”.