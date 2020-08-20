CAA protests: UP cops move court against bail to 4, including 3 activists

FILE: Protesters pelt a police vehicle with stones in Lucknow during anti-CAA protest. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Lucknow police have moved a local court seeking cancellation of bail granted to four persons in a case related to violence during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on December 19.

Congress leader and activist Sadaf Jafar, Rihai Manch founder Mohammad Shoaib, Lucknow-based activist Deepak Kabir and one Shavez have been asked to appear before the Additional Sessions court on Thursday.

“In the above-mentioned case, a letter regarding your bail cancellation has been submitted by the district government counsel. You are expected to appear before the given date (August 20, 2020) by yourself or through your lawyer and present your side,” read a summons issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge. The summons was dated August 13.

DCP (Central) Somen Barma said the summons was served to the four because they had “committed repeat offences and violated bail conditions and hence, the bail cancellation has been requested”. He said the summons could not be served earlier as court were close.

Kabir told The Indian Express he received the summons on Wednesday. “In no way, I have violated any conditions for my bail,” he said. Jafar and Shoaib argued they had neither violated any bail conditions nor “hindered the investigation in any way”.

Jafar’s lawyer Jaideep Mathur said they would contest the bail cancellation on grounds that his client had not breached bail conditions and had cooperated with the investigation.

“There is no ground for cancellation of bail. She has not committed any crime in the intervening period since she got bail,” said Mathur. Kabir’s lawyer I B Singh said he would also present similar arguments before the court.

In March, the Lucknow administration had put up hoardings with photographs and addresses of those booked in cases of alleged vandalism and arson linked to protests against the CAA in the city on December 19. The three activists were among the 57 people whose photographs were put across the city.

