CAA protests: SP leader calls dead protesters ‘martyrs’

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded the sacking of state Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma and the principal secretary of his department. (File photo: Vishal Srivastav) Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded the sacking of state Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma and the principal secretary of his department. (File photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A nine-member delegation of Samajwadi Party on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the six persons killed in the December 20 protests against the new citizenship law (CAA) and proposed NRC in Meerut.

Referring to those who died in the protests as “martrys”, Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, said: “We will also give pensions if we come to power to the families of those who lost lives in the violence… This is what the governments have been doing for the families of the martyrs for a long time.”

Alleging that the violence during the protests “was handiwork of the ruling BJP carried out by the UP Police which brazenly opened fire on innocent protesters”, Chaudhary, said, “The BJP, the RSS and the police are trying to give a bad name to the peaceful protests against the divisive law.”

The SP leader also demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court in connection with the deaths and violent protests. “The probe should be immediately ordered so that the truth can come out,” he added.

“On December 20, those opposed to the CAA were protesting in a peaceful manner in Meerut and also in other parts of the state but the BJP workers mingled with them to give it a violent turn while the police were already told to fire on the protesters only after the ruling party workers disappear from the scene,” Chaudhary alleged.

He also indirectly criticised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attempting to visit Meerut at “spur of the moment”.

“We have come to Meerut bare-chested by properly seeking permission from the local administration,” he said.

It is to be noted that on December 24, Priyanka with brother Rahul Gandhi were on their way to Meerut when they were stopped from entering the district.

Two days ago, Priyanka visited Meerut and neighbouring Muzaffarnagar and met the families of the victims.

