Bypolls today: SP, BJP locked in prestige battle

Polling will be held for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and two assembly seats – Rampur Sadar and Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar district) – in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

All eyes are on the Mainpuri contest, which is a matter of prestige for Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav since his wife is contesting from the constituency, held by her father-in-law and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

With two other Opposition parties, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress, staying away from the bypolls, the contest on these seats have become bipolar between the BJP and SP. In Khatauli, the BJP is pitched against SP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

While Mainpur Lok Sabha seat and Rampur Sadar Assembly seat were held by the SP, Khatauli Assembly constituency was held by the BJP.

The bypoll in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was necessitated following the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who died in October. The Assembly seats of Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were declared vacant following the disqualification of sitting MLAs, Azam Khan of the SP and Vikram Saini of the BJP, respectively.

Azam Khan was disqualified following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case, while Saini was disqualified after he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a 2013 riots case.

The polling on Monday will be held at 3,062 polling booths located in 1,945 polling centres in the three constituencies, a statement issued by the office of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer.

There are 30 candidates in the fray in the three seats where 24.43 lakh voters – 13.14 lakh male voters, 11.29 lakh female voters and 132 third-category voters — will exercise their franchise. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The Election Commission said that it has deployed 13,777 personnel to conduct the voting. Results of the three bypolls will be declared on December 8.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

In this SP bastion, there are six candidates in the fray but the main contest is between Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law and SP nominee Dimple Yadav and his political disciple Raghuraj Singh Shakya, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.

With his wife Dimple in the fray, SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav extensively campaigned in Mainpuri and made amends with uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is the party MLA from Jaswantnagar Assembly seat – one of the five Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh’s Assembly constituency, Karhal, also falls in the same Lok Sabha seat. It was for the first time in recent years that Akhilesh campaigned during a bypoll.

Mainpuri has a dominance of Yadav voters, who constitute nearly a quarter of the total electorate — 4.5 lakh out of over 17 lakh. Shakyas are around 3.5 lakh, Dalits around 2.5 lakh and Lodh Rajput voters around 1.25 lakh. There are over 60,000 Muslim voters, and the rest are from different upper castes. Mainpuri is called an SP bastion as Mulayam himself was elected MP from this seat five times.

Considering the influence of Shakya caste voters, the SP appointed former minister Alok Shakya as Mainpuri district president, replacing Devendra Yadav ahead of the bypoll. BJP has fielded Shakya, a long-time associate of Shivpal. More than a dozen BJP ministers toured Mainpuri with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing two public meetings.

Rampur Sadar Assembly seat

There are 14 candidates in the fray here with six of them being Independents.

Considered a stronghold of senior SP leader Azam Khan, who won the seat 10 times, Rampur Sadar has seen fierce campaigning from the SP and BJP. The SP has given the ticket to Azam loyalist, Asim Raja, who had lost Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll to the BJP in June this year. BJP, on the other hand, has fielded Akash Saxena who had lost to Azam in the Assembly elections held in March this year. Saxena is considered the man behind the lodging of almost half of the cases that Azam and his family are currently fighting in the courts.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which was an SP ally in the Assembly elections in March this year but parted pays after the defeat of the alliance, has also fielded its candidate Jayveer Singh in Rampur Sadar.

Azam has led the campaign for the SP candidate and made emotional speeches to retain the support of Muslim voters after a loyalist Muslim leader joined the BJP ahead of the polling.

While Akhilesh too addressed a rally for the party candidate, Azad Samaj Party and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary too campaigned for the SP candidate in Rampur Sadar. From the BJP, Adityanath held a rally, while his two Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have been camping in the constituency.

There are around 3.80 lakh voters in the Rampur Sadar constituency, and more than 55 per cent of them are Muslims. BJP for the first time has tried to woo Muslims by reaching out to Pasmanda Muslims.

Khatauli Assembly constituency

In this seat won by the BJP in the last two consecutive elections – 2017 and 2022 – the party has fielded Rajkumari Saini, wife of Vikram Singh Saini, whose disqualification necessitated the bypoll. But the party is facing a tough fight from RLD, which is contesting in alliance with the SP and has fielded former MLA Madan Bhaiyya.

There are 14 candidates in the fray and 10 of them are Independents, including Sureshwati (56), the mother of Gaurav Singh, a Jat youth who was killed in Kawal village in August 2013 that triggered the riots. Gaurav’s father Ravindra Singh had campaigned for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls after the riots but in the ongoing Khatauli bypoll he fielded his wife with the goal of ensuring the “defeat of the BJP candidate”.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary has been camping in the constituency and holding public rallies, and road shows. He also took part in door-to-door contact with the voters. Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad also has extended support to the RLD candidate and campaigned for him.

Khatauli has over 1.5 lakh OBC voters but they are divided into different sub-castes like Prajapatis, Jats, Sainis, Kashyaps, Gujjars, and Pals among others. Muslims make single largest chunk of voters with 80,000 votes. Dalits come second with 45,000 voters. Among OBCs, Sainis constitute around 35,000 voters.