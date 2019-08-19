Businessman kidnapped, UP police hunt for accused

Two days after a businessman was allegedly kidnapped from his house, an FIR was registered in Manikpur police station of Chitrakoot district Saturday against members of the notorious Babli Kole gang.

Advertising

According to the complaint, the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. The police, meanwhile, have launched a probe. Dacoit Babli Kole, head of the gang that is active along the UP and Madhya Pradesh border, carries a reward of more than Rs 5 lakh for information on his whereabouts.

“On Thursday night, Brijmohan Prasad Pandey, who is into dairy products business, was kidnapped from his house situated in Nihi village. The house is situated near a forest area and the family has told us that the main door was open when the kidnappers barged in and took him away. The family, however, did not inform us about the incident earlier and tried to handle the matter on their own,” said DIG Chitrakoot (range) Deepak Kumar.

“We got the information through a local journalist and a police team went to his house. At first, they denied that anything like this happened. An FIR complaint was given to us only on Saturday and we registered a kidnapping complaint. The family alleged that the kidnappers are asking a ransom amount of Rs 50 lakh and had threatened to kill the businessman otherwise. They have named the Babli gang and Babli’s aide Lavlesh Kole in the FIR,” he said.

The DIG added that while the family is in contact with the kidnappers, the police are trying to trace the gang members.