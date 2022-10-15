Businessman’s death: IPS officer evading arrest for two years surrenders before Lucknow court

An IPS officer who had been evading arrest for around two years in connection with the death of Mahoba-based businessman surrendered before a local court in Lucknow Saturday.

“IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar surrendered before the court today in connection with the case lodged against him in Mahoba district. The court sentenced Patidar to judicial custody,” said government counsel (Lucknow) Abhay Tripathi. In June last year, the UP government announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for nabbing the Rajasthan native and the Uttar Pradesh Police attached his properties following a court directive.

According to the police, the 2014 batch IPS officer was booked after businessman Indra Kant Tripathi, 44, was found with gunshot injuries in his car on September 8, 2020, days after he had accused Patidar, the then Mahoba SP, of extortion. Tripathi died five days later and his brother Ravi Kant got an FIR lodged against Patidar and three others, including former station house officer (SHO) of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla, for extortion.

Two of the other accused were local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahmdutt. Tripathi’s brother had alleged that Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from the victim. The officer was subsequently suspended by the state government.

Meanwhile, during the course of investigation, the police found the role of constable Anil Yadav in the case and booked him. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to investigate the case concluded that Tripathi had died by suicide. Sections under which the case was charged were later changed to abetment to suicide. Barring Patidar, all the other accused were arrested and sent to jail.