13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP’s Firozabad

At least 13 people were killed and around 25 injured after the private bus in which they were travelling in rammed into a trailer truck parked on the roadside in Nagla Khangar police station area of Firozabad on Wednesday late night.

The incident took place on the Agra-Lucknow expressway and the injured have been rushed to Saifai medical college. The death toll might increase.

“The incident took place at the 71km milestone on the Agra-Lucknow expressway at around 10 pm. There was a truck parked on the roadside, probably because it had a puncture and the driver of the volvo bus could not see that. The bus rammed into the parked vehicle from the side of the driver,” said SP Sachindra Patel.

“Around 40-45 passengers were on the bus. Most of them were left injured and there are some casualties too. All have been rushed to Saifai Mini PGI and we have made arrangements for the proper treatment. We are helping the families in every way possible and have also made arrangements for transportation if they need,” he said, adding that around 13 have died and around 25 have been injured.

Officials in the police department confirmed that all concerned officials are present at the spot and the hospital. The rescue operation has almost finished.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has meanwhile directed the DM and the SP to ensure proper rescue operation and treatment at the hospitals. He has directed the hospital staff to provide all the needed treatment to the injured.

