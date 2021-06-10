Bus-tempo collision in Kanpur, Toll rises to 18, bus driver booked for ‘culpable homicide’

The private bus was headed to Gujarat’s Surat and is owned by a company, Kalpana Travels.

A day after a bus and tempo collided head-on in Kanpur district, the toll rose to 18 on Wednesday. The bus driver was booked for culpable homicide following a complaint that he had consumed alcohol while driving, said police.

As many as 17 people had died on Tuesday, while one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital. Three others are still being treated in hospital.

Following a complaint by one of the bus passengers, Rahul Kumar, police booked the accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. According to the FIR, before the journey began, the driver drove the bus around in Kanpur district looking for passengers. “He bought alcohol from a shop, and started drinking. Several passengers objected to his drinking with the cleaner, but he did not listen to anyone. He was so drunk that he took two circles of the fuel station while getting fuel. He was driving in a very reckless manner, and despite concerned passengers shouting at him, he did not pay heed. He hit the tempo that was coming from the opposite side and was loaded with passengers,” reads the complaint.

The bus driver and cleaner are absconding, said police officers. “We have tracked down the bus owner, and it won’t be hard to find the driver and cleaner. Today, we were busy with the funerals of the accident victims, but once this is over, we will catch them,” Circle Officer (Sadar) Sushil Kumar Dubey said on Wednesday.

He added that the injured persons are being treated and their condition is still serious. “They are under the care of doctors at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) in Kanpur. One more person succumbed today, who was a local resident and was travelling in the tempo,” said Dubey.

“All the deceased people and severely injured people were travelling in the tempo. More than 100 people who were in the bus sustained minor injuries,” said Dubey.