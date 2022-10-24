scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Bus rams into truck on expressway in UP, 5 killed

Agra Lucknow Expressway accident deaths, uttar pradesh accident deaths, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSenior Superintendent of Police, Etawah, Jai Prakash Singh said on Sunday around 2.30 am the bus coming from Gorakhpur hit a truck loaded with coarse sand from behind, in Saifai area.

A bus and a truck collided on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway killing five persons including a minor girl and injuring 41 persons in Etawah district early Sunday morning. The bus was going to Ajmer in Rajasthan from Gorakhpur.

Police said the injured passengers were admitted to hospital in Etawah and the doctors said the condition of two of the women passengers was critical. The deceased have been identified as Shreya (7), Bhagwati Prasad (45), Hamid Ali alias Anil Ali (35), Sonu Kumar Chaturvedi (32) and  Sumer Singh Gurjar. Police said  Shreya and Bhagwati Prasad were residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the other victims were from Rajasthan. They also said that the bus and conductor were also killed in the accident.

Senior Superintendent of  Police, Etawah, Jai Prakash Singh said on Sunday around 2.30 am the bus coming from Gorakhpur hit a truck loaded with coarse sand from behind, in Saifai area. “There were around 46 passengers travelling in the bus. It is suspected that the incident occurred when the bus driver fell asleep and lost control over the vehicle. On being alerted about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to hospital,” he added.

In a statement, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives .

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 01:34:29 am
