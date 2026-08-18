‘Burqa dance’ video goes viral, UP school sealed over lack of recognition

After the video went viral, the education department sealed the premises on Monday evening. (Representational image enhanced using AI)

Days after a purported video of girl students dancing in burqas during an Independence Day programme at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda went viral, the education department sealed the premises on Monday evening.

Officials claimed the school was operating without the required recognition from the education department.

The department said it took the action after conducting an inquiry into the school, which had started functioning in the current academic session. The school offers classes up to Grade 5.

The video, which emerged on Sunday, allegedly showed four minor girls in burqa dancing to Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs.

When contacted by The Indian Express, school manager Ram Suresh Maurya said the school had started functioning this academic session and that the girls seen dancing in the video were not from a minority community. He then disconnected the call.