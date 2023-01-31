‘Burning of Ramcharitmanas’: Swami Prasad Maurya named, 5 held

Lucknow Police has named Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya in the FIR for Sunday’s protest when a group of people, allegedly belonging to an outfit called Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha, burnt pages of Ramcharitmanas in Vrindavan area of the state capital.

The FIR, registered on a complaint by BJP leader Satnam Singh Lavi, named Maurya and nine others — Devendra Pratap Yadav, Yashpal Singh Lodhi, Satyendra Kushwaha, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, Sujit Yadav, Naresh Singh, S S Yadav, Santosh Verma and Saleem. The FIR also mentioned unidentified people, referred to as “others”. It has been lodged under various IPC sections, including 142 (unlawful assembly), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion), 153-A (promoting enmity), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 506 (criminal intimidation) among others, police said. On Monday evening, police said five accused have been arrested.

PTI reported that members of Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha burnt “photocopies” of pages allegedly carrying “objectionable comments on women and Dalits” in Ramcharitmanas in support of SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

Last Tuesday, Lucknow Police had filed another FIR against Maurya at Hazratganj police station over his remarks on epic Ramcharitmanas. Based on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary, Maurya was booked for outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity among others.

