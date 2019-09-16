Bureaucrats, ministers attend the second ‘leadership’ session at IIM-Lucknow

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath maintaining that a lot can be done if the government works with institutes like Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, senior bureaucrats were also made to attend the “Leadership Development Programme” at the premier management institute along with the ministers”

“The primary aim of the government is to work for the development of the state as a team. For this, a lot can be done by working with an institute like IIM-Lucknow,” Adityanath said during on the second day of the special workshop, designed by the institution to help political leaders.

On Sunday, along with ministers, chief secretaries and other senior IAS officers took part in the three-session programme.

“In the last session, development and governance were discussed. The administration has a vision for the state, but for the vision to be implemented, programmes such as this one can be helpful. The 23 crore people of the state will benefit when government schemes are better implemented. For the state’s economy to touch 1 trillion, this training will prove to be crucial,” the CM said as per the statement issued by his office.

The programme on Sunday focused on decision making, risk assessment and ethical political leadership.

Speaking about the programme, an IIM-Lucknow professor told The Indian Express that the response at this week’s session “was very good” and the classes started 15 minutes before time.

“We have divided the participants into groups of 10. There were 10 such groups. Each group had some leaders and some bureaucrats. We took them through a process of team building and synergies. The discussions resulted in narrowing down to five main priorities the state needs to focus on – infrastructure, industry, agriculture human resource development and law and order. Next week will be crucial because then, we will be discussing the implementation of topics discussed today,” said the professor.

“For the faculty members part of the programme, it is a great experience to interact with leaders who are so involved in what is being discussed in the classroom,” the professor added.