Bundelkhand & Vindhyachal to get tap water connections by Dec: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said tap water connections would be available in households of the dry and arid areas of Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand regions by December under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM was speaking during the five-day India Water Week-2022 organised at Knowledge Park-4 in Greater Noida. It was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Adityanath said, “The provision of tap water connections in dry and arid areas of Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand regions is going on war footing under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ launched by PM Narendra Modi and the exercise will be completed in December this year.” The chief minister also launched development projects worth Rs 1,670 crore for Greater Noida, including the much-awaited 85-cusec Gangajal Water Project. The 85-cusec Gangajal project is worth Rs 848 crore and is expected to bring water to 28 residential sectors in Greater Noida.

Adityanath was quoted by a government release as saying, “A 176-km pipeline network has been laid here while 19 reservoirs have been constructed in 5 acres at a cost of Rs 376 crore. Around 4 lakh people will get pure drinking water through this pipeline.”

“Gautam Budh Nagar is evolving into the premier investment destination. In the past five-and-a-half years, new things have arrived here. Metro is running here, Asia’s largest airport is coming up in Jewar, while a Film City, a medical device park, and several other projects will soon be implemented.”

The CM said that several steps have been taken under the Namami Gange project to clean Ganga river. “The Sisamau sewer point in Kanpur, where the river was once most polluted in the state due to the release of a huge amount of waste daily, has now become a selfie point,” he added.