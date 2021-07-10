Bundelkhand University: Hashtags scribbled on BAMS answer sheets, probe ordered

The decision was taken after it was found that several copies had the symbol of hashtag drawn on the first page.

The Bundelkhand University vice chancellor has ordered a detailed inquiry as he suspects foul play in evaluation of answer sheets of Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) students. The decision was taken after it was found that several copies had the symbol of hashtag drawn on the first page.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the university traced the signs on 450 answer sheets and also found that the evaluators allegedly gave more than average marks on some copies, said a university official.

Bundelkhand University Vice Chancellor (V-C) J V Vaishampayan said, “Direction has also been given to put on hold the results of the 450 answer sheets with the hashtag sign.”

University officials suspected the role of a large-scale racket behind this as no teacher had raised any issue while evaluating those copies in May.

“Since the symbol has been found in a large number of copies and no teacher found it unusual, so, I decided to get a detailed inquiry done in the matter. A committee is being formed to look into it,” said the V-C.

The decision to set up the panel to probe the matter was taken after an examination committee meeting was held on the campus on Thursday. The committee will identify the students whose answer sheets had the hashtag symbols and issue show-cause notices to them, said a university official. The committee is also likely to question the evaluators, said a senior university official.

Three colleges affiliated to the university conducted BAMS examinations in February and March. Students from all the four years took part in the exam. Among the three colleges, two are government colleges – one each in Jhansi and Banda — and the third is a private college in Jhansi.

After the examination, nearly 3,000 copies were sent for evaluation after coding.

Sources said following the exam, the university was informed about the hashtag found on a few copies, but it remained silent. After the evaluation was completed, the university conducted a preliminary inquiry and checked a few answer sheets. They found the allegations to be true. It was also evident that mostly higher marks were given to those answer sheets as compared to others. However, reasonable marks were given to some copies despite the hashtag symbol, said V-C Vaishampayan.