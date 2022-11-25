Bundelkhand scaling new heights of development: Yogi Adityanath

Launching and laying foundation stones of 102 projects worth Rs 328 crore in Jhansi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Bundelkhand, which was once known for drought and misery, today has reached new heights of development.

“Natural resources were abundant in Bundelkhand. However, they (resources) were previously looted. The prime minister (Narendra Modi) wanted Bundelkhand to emerge from this situation. The PM dedicated the Bundelkhand Expressway to the nation this year, and as a result, Bundelkhand is now seeing unprecedented growth. Now, one can reach Bundelkhand from Delhi in 5 hours,” Adityanath said.

He said that while water is reaching every house with Jal Jeevan Mission, soon efforts are being made to ensure that pure drinking water reaches every house as well which would help cure diseases.

Referring to the setting up of Defence Corridor nodes in Chitrakoot and Jhansi, Adityanath said that Bundelkhand, which is becoming free from “dacoity”, is also seeing the end of mafia and criminals’ influence. He said that while earlier mafias used to encroach upon the properties of the poor, today the government is recovering from them with interest and building houses for the poor on such properties.

“The work of development is continuously being carried out. The government is working to give the poor access to homes, water, toilets, cooking gas, and electrical connections, among other things,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had also lauded a Jhansi woman’s daughter for cultivating strawberries under one roof.

Speaking at the ‘Prabbudhjan Sammelan’ in Prayagraj, where he inaugurated 284 development projects worth Rs 1,295 crore, Adityanath said: “Our zero-tolerance against crime has made the dreaded mafias run for life. Now, no one is placing hurdles in terms of development or illegally encroaching on the land of the poor. Today, houses are being built for the poor in Prayagraj on land freed from the illegal occupation of the mafia.” He also released a coffee table book on tourism development.