Bundelkhand Expressway will give momentum to defence corridor: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes assistive devices at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in Prayagraj. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla) Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes assistive devices at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in Prayagraj. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla)

LAYING THE foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Bundelkhand Expressway would give momentum to the Defence Corridor and the land of freedom fighters would now be known for manufacturing defence equipment in the coming days.

Addressing a gathering in Bharatkoop in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, after launching 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) all over the country, PM Modi said that with his government in power, now every fund that is starting its journey from the Centre in Delhi is now reaching deserving candidates, unlike what used to happen earlier. During the programme, he also distributed Kisan Credit Cards to beneficiaries of PM Samman Nidhi.

“The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has started the scheme of One District One Product and the FPOs will be connected to the scheme. There will be one FPO in each block. The Yogi [Adityanath] government is working at an express speed. The Bundelkhand expressway, Purvanchal expressway and the proposed Ganga expressway will provide jobs in the state. The Bundelkhand expressway will provide speed to the Defence Corridor and this land of freedom fighters will now be know for equipment of war,” said Modi.

Claiming that his government is working for farmers’ welfare, the PM said the exhibitions of successful FPOs shows how great things farmers can do and that make him proud. “In the next five years we are going to spend around Rs 5,000 crore for the welfare of farmers. Kisan Credit Cards are being distributed so that farmers can get easy loans from the banks. We are also making 16-point plans to increase farmer income,” said Modi.

While addressing the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the tanks made in Bundelkhand would now show their power to the country’s enemies and the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway would double the income of farmers here.

He added that PM Modi was working to take Chitrakoot, “the land where Lord Ram spend most of his time during his vanwaas (exile)”, to new heights. Just like Chitrakoot lent support to Lord Ram during his low phase, the PM has ended the long wait for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, said the CM.

Earlier in the day, both the leaders, accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel, addressed the ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ organised in Prayagraj where they distributed around 27,000 devices to differently abled persons.

Claiming that his government was constantly encouraging the skills of the differently abled, especially children and youngsters, Modi said their participation was necessary for the creation of a new India, be it in the industry and service sectors or the sports arena.

“In the five years of the previous government, devices worth less than Rs 380 crore were distributed to differently abled persons while our government has distributed devices worth more than Rs 900 crore. That is, about two-and-a-half times more. Such distribution camps were hardly organised in the previous governments while in the past five years, our government has organised around 9,000 camps in different areas of the country. In addition, in the last four-five years, hundreds of buildings in the country, more than 700 railway stations, airports, have been made accessible to them. The remaining are also being linked to the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan,” PM Modi said.

“The devices given to the differently-abled people are just a companion to their high spirits. Their real strength is their patience, strength, and mind. Today, around 27,000 devices have been given to them. The enrollment of disabled people has also been increased from 3 percent to 5 percent for admission in higher education institutions. The skill development of disabled persons has also been our top priority. Our government implemented a law clarifying their rights. One of the major benefits of this law is that the seven different categories of Divyang were now increased to 21,” added the PM.

Talking about the senior citizens, he said that in the past five and a half years, the cost of treatment for senior people has been reduced and the government is constantly working to reduce this problem from the lives of senior citizens. Three years ago, our government has started ‘Rashtriya Vayoshree Yojana’ in order to provide the necessary devices to senior citizens, he added.

