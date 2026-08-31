Bullet-ridden body of Lucknow businessman found, driver detained

Police suspect that Dhirendra Pratap Singh may have been shot inside the vehicle before his body was dumped near a canal in the Dubbaga area.

A bullet-ridden body of a 40-year-old businessman was recovered from the Dubbaga area of Lucknow on Monday. Police have detained the driver of the businessman in connection with the murder and seized the SUV, which allegedly has bloodstains.

Police suspect that Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a native of Unnao who had been running a transport and real estate business in Lucknow for several years, was murdered over a property dispute.

Singh’s wife on Sunday lodged a police complaint, saying her husband had gone missing and she suspected that he was murdered. She also alleged that the driver, Ravi Tiwari, could be involved in her husband’s disappearance.