Bulldozers out in Saharanpur, Kanpur; UP cops say 255 held

A DAY after clashes broke out in Saharanpur amid protests over derogatory remarks against the Prophet by a former BJP spokesperson, the district administration on Saturday bulldozed “illegal construction” on residences of two accused, said police. The two accused Muzammil and Abdul Wakeer — local residents — have been arrested.

Police claimed that the houses were constructed without approval of map by the authorities concerned. Additional Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Rakesh Kumar said the police are taking “strict action” against the accused involved in Friday’s violence after identifying them. We are arresting them and taking action on properties they amassed through illegal means.”

He added, “During raid at residences of accused Muzammil and Abdul Wakeer, it was found that their houses were built illegally and without map [approval]. Bulldozer action has been taken against them.”

According to the Saharanpur police, a total of 64 persons have been arrested in the case. SSP, Saharanpur, Akash Tomar said in a statement that the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against the accused involved in the case.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation and interacted with Commissioners, District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police through video-conferencing. The CM said police and administration should be on alert round-the-clock, take action against rioters and maintain dialogue with religious leaders and eminent personalities.

A press note issued by the government said directions were issued to recover loss of public and private properties from accused persons and also take strict action against those attempting to disturb public order under National Security Act (NSA) and UP Gangsters’ Act. If the accused is found involved a second-time in the crime, mention it in the chargesheet, stated release adding that direction is also issued to deploy adequate police force at sensitive places and increase on-foot patrolling.

Meanwhile, a video in which policemen are seen purportedly assaulting some persons inside a room, surfaced on social media. The video was purportedly shared by BJP MLA from Deoria, Dr Shalabh Mani Tripathi, on his Twitter account.

MLA Tripathi did not respond to calls. When contacted, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said he was unaware of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Police arrested a 54-year-old businessman and claimed that he is one of the conspirators behind Friday’s violence in the district. Police said the role of Javed came to light during questioning of other accused. Javed had called for a “bandh” and asked people to reach the spot of the incident through WhatsApp message, added police. A local businessman, Mohammad Javed is also popularly known as ‘Pump’.

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said, “During questioning, Javed told us that his daughter, who is doing her post-graduation in Delhi, often gives him her suggestions.” He, however, added that during preliminary inquiry, they have so far not found any evidence against Mohammad Javed’s daughter.

When asked whether Javed’s daughter would be questioned, SSP Ajay Kumar said, “if strong evidence is found, action will be taken.”