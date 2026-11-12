‘Bulldozer is now UP’s brand’: Yogi invites firms to manufacture them in state

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday invited industries to manufacture bulldozers in the state since the bulldozer has now become a brand of Uttar Pradesh.

“The rule of law has replaced mafia rule in Uttar Pradesh. The zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, coupled with bulldozer action, has transformed the state into a major investment destination. If companies manufacture bulldozers and tractors here, their demand will automatically rise across India and abroad,” the CM said.

“Bulldozer justice” helped Adityanath build a political brand, and an image of a tough-on-crime CM, especially in a state where rule of law was seen as slack. Other BJP governments have also similarly dished out instant “justice”.

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It has, however, raised over whether such demolitions bypass due process. While several people have alleged their homes were demolished merely because they are accused in some cases as contrary to the rule of law, authorities that conduct the demolitions have maintained that the structures they demolished were illegal.

In 2024, while hearing a plea against “bulldozer justice”, the Supreme Court had proposed to lay down guidelines on the issue. “Can anybody’s house be demolished only because he is an accused. Even if he is a convict, still it (demolition) can’t be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law. We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised is taken care of,” the apex court had said.

‘State has got Rs 50 lakh crore investment proposals in past 9 years’

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of CNH Industrial’s new tractor manufacturing plant through video conferencing from Lucknow on Thursday. The plant is being established in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region at an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore.

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Commending the farmers and public representatives of the Jewar region, the Chief Minister said, “The area, which was once notorious for crime and gun violence, has today emerged as one of India’s finest investment destinations and a ‘jewel’ of the country. With the development of the Noida International Airport and YEIDA, the entire region is evolving into a major industrial, economic and logistics hub.”

He added, “Several significant projects, including the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant, Medical Device Park, Toy Park, MSME Park and data centres, are taking shape here.”

He added, “Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth over Rs 50 lakh crore in the past nine-and-a-half years. Of these, investments worth Rs 15 lakh crore have already been grounded, while proposals worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore are set to enter the ground-breaking stage through the upcoming Investors’ Summit.”

He further informed that the number of factories in the state has increased from 14,000 to 35,000. The number of MSME units has reached one crore, while the number of startups has grown from 120 to 25,000.

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The Chief Minister said, “CNH Industrial’s upcoming plant, spread across 100 acres, would provide fresh momentum to agricultural mechanisation and modern manufacturing in the state. The investment of Rs 1,200 crore will generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. Uttar Pradesh accounts for 18.5% of India’s tractor market. This investment will further strengthen the local economy.”