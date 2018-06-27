Bulandshahr: Youth bludgeons neighbour to death over tiff, arrested

The victim — Dabloo Giri, a private bus driver — died during treatment at a medical college in Aligarh Tuesday morning. The victim — Dabloo Giri, a private bus driver — died during treatment at a medical college in Aligarh Tuesday morning.

Heavy security was deployed in a Bulandshahr village Tuesday after a youth allegedly beat up his 56-year-old neighbour with a brick over an altercation, causing his death.

The accused, Mohammad Ateeq, was arrested and produced before a local court, which sent him to jail, said Circle Officer of Dibai area Raghvendra Kumar Mishra. The victim — Dabloo Giri, a private bus driver — died during treatment at a medical college in Aligarh Tuesday morning.

PAC personnel and policemen have been deployed in Danpur village, which has a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dibai police station, Parshuram, said, “The incident was the fallout of an altercation that occurred Monday morning when Ateeq had slapped Giri’s grandson, Ritik, following an argument. Ritik told his grandfather, who went to Ateeq’s house and beat him up. The matter was resolved when local residents intervened.”

At around 7.30 pm the same day, Giri was allegedly returning home drunk and was passing by Ateeq’s house when the latter suddenly attacked him. As Giri was drunk, he could not retaliate and fell on the ground. Ateeq hit him on his head several times with a brick and escaped, the SHO said. Local residents and family members rushed Giri to the district hospital, from where he was referred to an Aligarh medical college, where he died next day.

