Bulandshahr: Woman gangraped, robbed, hunt on for 3 suspects

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three persons at her residence in a Bulandshahr village Tuesday, police said. The unidentified suspects then fled after looting valuables from the house.

No arrest has been made yet and medical examination report of the woman is awaited, the police added.

The woman’s husband told the police that when they were asleep outside their house, three masked and armed men held them captive and tied him up. He said the three forcibly took his wife to a room inside the house where they raped her at gunpoint. They escaped after looting an inverter battery, two cellphones, jewellery and cash, he said.

“Later, I managed to free myself and sought help from local residents. We then approached the police,” the husband said in his statement.

“An FIR was registered and three teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” Bulandshahr Deputy SP Dhan Prakash Tyagi said.