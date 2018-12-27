Bulandshahr: Suspect arrested for killing inspector with service revolver

The Uttar Pradesh police Thursday arrested a person identified as Prashant Natt for allegedly killing Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh with his own service revolver on December 3 during protests in Bulandshahr over alleged cow slaughter. Earlier, police had named Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj — who is still on the run — as the prime suspect in Singh’s murder. Sources also said that Natt was not named in the FIR registered after the incident.

According to the police, Inspector Singh fired at a growing crowd near Siyana village in self-defence killing a local Sumit Kumar. “Prashant and other protesters, identified as Rahul, David and Johnny, cornered Subodh in the fields and attacked him with stones. He fired in self-defence. The bullet hit Sumit…By this time, Subodh was grievously injured and had little energy left to defend himself,” Bulandshahr SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

“Prashant took Subodh’s service revolver and shot him in the head. His confession has been corroborated by other accused who submitted surrender pleas in the last week,” Chaudhary further said. Police also said that the testimony of two key eye-witnesses to Singh’s killing and technical evidence including call detail records were crucial in identifying Natt as main accused.

Chaudhary also said that Yogesh Raj continues to be the accused. “He has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court. If he does not surrender soon requisite action will be taken against him,” said Chaudhary. Natt was arrested by the UP Police from the Noida-Bulandshahr border and will be sent to judicial custody.

Chaudhary said: “In the last few days, as more people were arrested, Prashant Natt’s name was being mentioned by several co-accused. We received certain eye-witness testimonies that also fit the description of Prashant. We kept this part of the investigation secret to prevent information from being leaked to him. He was evading arrest since the clashes in Chingrawati and his family has also left the village. After looking for him for weeks, we took him in after a tip-off.”

Sources also said that the police took Natt to the spot where Inspector Singh was killed where Natt “recreated” the sequence of events that led to the Singh’s death. Police said Natt and three other accused first attacked Singh with an axe and stones after the protest escalated outside Chingrawati police station.