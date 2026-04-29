Bulandshahr triple murders: 4 cops suspended for negligence

LucnowDays after three men were shot dead at a birthday party in a Bulandshahr gym, four policemen, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khurja Nagar police station, have been suspended for negligence.

Officers said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Dinesh Kumar Singh, suspended SHO Prem Chand Sharma for negligence over his failure to arrest the remaining accused in the case.

According to a statement issued by Bulandshahr Police, the SSP also suspended Burj Usman outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh; Head Constable Sameem Ahmad; and Constable Paras Yadav for weak intelligence gathering, lack of awareness about activities in their area, and failure to keep track of ongoing developments in their jurisdiction, which allegedly contributed to such a major incident.