Bulandshahr triple murders: 4 cops suspended for negligence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
LucnowDays after three men were shot dead at a birthday party in a Bulandshahr gym, four policemen, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khurja Nagar police station, have been suspended for negligence.
Officers said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Dinesh Kumar Singh, suspended SHO Prem Chand Sharma for negligence over his failure to arrest the remaining accused in the case.
According to a statement issued by Bulandshahr Police, the SSP also suspended Burj Usman outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh; Head Constable Sameem Ahmad; and Constable Paras Yadav for weak intelligence gathering, lack of awareness about activities in their area, and failure to keep track of ongoing developments in their jurisdiction, which allegedly contributed to such a major incident.
The incident took place on Saturday night, when two groups of friends were drinking outside RJS gym on Subhash Road before gathering inside for gym trainer Jeetu’s birthday celebration.
Police said the men began smearing cake on each other but it quickly escalated when one man hurled abuses and an argument broke out. Others stepped in and defused the situation, and one group left. The dispute reignited after a phone call, ending in the fatal shootings.
Circle Officer, Bulandshahr, Shobhit Kumar, had earlier said the incident appeared to have occurred in the heat of the moment, triggered by an ego clash while the people were under the influence of alcohol.
The victims — Amardeep Saini (26), his cousin Manish Saini (23), and their nephew Akash Saini (22) — were residents of Subhash Road. Amardeep and Manish were engaged in farming. Both were married; Manish was a father to two children. Akash, the youngest among the victims, worked as a helper at a local factory.
In connection with the case, police have arrested three accused so far. Eleven accused, including Jeetu, are named in the FIR.
On Monday, police said one of the arrested accused allegedly tried to escape and was injured during an exchange of fire with the police.
Manish’s elder brother, Sanjay Saini, a councillor of ward number 24 in Bulandshahr, had said his brothers and the accused were good friends and was unaware how an argument escalated.
“They used to go to the gym and hang out together. But what happened that night, that turned friendship into enmity, isn’t clear… But the brutal killing of my family members shows there must have been some resentment in their minds that wasn’t visible on the surface…,” Sanjay had said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram