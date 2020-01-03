Bulandshahr: Teen ‘abducted, raped’ inside car, video recorded

The 15-year-old lodged an FIR with the local police, stating that on Wednesday morning, she was intercepted by two persons of her village when she was going to her school on bicycle. (Representational) The 15-year-old lodged an FIR with the local police, stating that on Wednesday morning, she was intercepted by two persons of her village when she was going to her school on bicycle. (Representational)

A teenaged girl was allegedly abducted by two persons of her village and raped in a car by one of them, while the other accused made a video of the incident with his mobile phone in Bulandshahr on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old lodged an FIR with the local police, stating that on Wednesday morning, she was intercepted by two persons of her village when she was going to her school on bicycle. The accused forcibly pulled her into a car parked nearby and one of them raped her, while the other recorded a video of her ordeal, she stated in the FIR.

She added the two then fled, leaving the car on the spot, when local residents, who sensed trouble, rushed there and found her. The two allegedly threatened to kill her younger brother and post the video on social media if she told anyone about the incident, she stated in the FIR.

Her father told the police that the girl was so much terrified after the incident that she did not talk to anyone in the family for the entire day and that she told them about the rape only after being repeatedly questioned by them.

“We have sent the victim for medical examination to Bulandshahr and asked her to send her eleventh grade marksheet to legally verify her age, only after which we can include the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the FIR. Her FIR has already been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape). No arrests have been made yet, while we have seized the car. She has named two persons who are between 20 and 25 years of age,” the area police station in-charge told The Indian Express over phone.

