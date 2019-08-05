Bulandshahr SSP suspended for ‘negligence’ in SHO postings

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday suspended the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr, N Kolanchi, on charges of irregularities and negligence in postings of station officers (SOs) and station house officers (SHOs) in the district.

Kolanchi, who was posted in Bulandshahr since February this year, has been attached to the UP DGP Headquarters. According to a statement issued by the state home department, the action was taken against Kolanchi after irregularities were allegedly found during a review meeting by CM Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath had asked state Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh to carry out a detailed investigation into it.

Kolanchi has been replaced by Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chandauli, Santosh Kumar Singh, while Hemant Kutiyal has been made SP Chandauli.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said based on a report by the DGP, it was found that there were irregularities in postings of SOs and SHOs.

“Proper procedures were not followed in postings and and they were appointed as per his wish. Police station in-charges were transferred in a very short time without any transparency. For example, two police station in-charges were given posting for less than seven days. Another was changed in just 33 days, which is against the procedure laid down by the DGP,” Awasthi said.

The home department statement mentioned that two in-charges with adverse entries were posted against the rules. This work culture jeopardised stability of police and such postings were not transparent, it stated.