From cake smearing to triple murder: How a gym trainer’s birthday party in UP turned into a deadly bloodbath

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A dispute over smearing cake on the face of a gym trainer during his birthday celebration at a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Saturday night escalated into a violent clash between two groups, leaving three people dead after they were allegedly shot at.
During the preliminary inquiry, the police learned that the incident occurred during the gym trainer Jeetu’s birthday celebration. An argument first broke out between two groups, which suddenly escalated into firing by the trainer and his associates on the other group, said the police. The sudden gunshots caused panic and chaos inside the gym, the police added.
The deceased were identified as Amar Saini, 26, Manish Saini, 23, and Akash Saini, 22. All three were members of the same family and the gym.
According to the police, they received information Saturday night that three people had been injured in a shooting at a gym on Subhash Road. A police team rushed to the spot and found the three victims lying in pools of blood on the gym floor, with gunshot wounds to their heads. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared all three dead on arrival.
Antariksh Jain, Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, said the violence broke out when two groups, both belonging to the same community, clashed during the birthday celebration. The police detained four people in the case. He added that multiple teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the remaining accused involved in the case.
The police said all three victims held various odd jobs and were not married. They also suggested that a rivalry and competition for local dominance between the two groups may have led to the escalation. All the accused and the victims knew each other well, the police added.
The police lodged a case against 10 people on various charges, including murder and rioting, at the Khurja police station in Bulandshahr Sunday.
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