From cake smearing to triple murder: How a gym trainer’s birthday party in UP turned into a deadly bloodbath

An argument first broke out between two groups, which suddenly escalated into firing by the trainer and his associates on the other group, said the police (Image generated using AI).

A dispute over smearing cake on the face of a gym trainer during his birthday celebration at a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Saturday night escalated into a violent clash between two groups, leaving three people dead after they were allegedly shot at.

During the preliminary inquiry, the police learned that the incident occurred during the gym trainer Jeetu’s birthday celebration. An argument first broke out between two groups, which suddenly escalated into firing by the trainer and his associates on the other group, said the police. The sudden gunshots caused panic and chaos inside the gym, the police added.