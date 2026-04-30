Bulandshahr man who killed 3 friends over cake smearing killed in encounter with UP Police

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The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr shot dead a 32-year-old gym trainer, the main accused in the triple murder of three men that took place on the night between Saturday and Sunday, early on Thursday.
The killings had taken place during Saini’s birthday celebration after an argument broke out between two groups, which escalated into firing by Saini and his associates, said the police. He had been absconding since then.
The Bulandshahr police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Dinesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, confirmed that Saini was a key accused in the murder case. He said the police are continuing raids to find and arrest the remaining suspects.
So far, the police have arrested and jailed five accused in the case, including three who were apprehended during earlier encounters.
The police said Saini was also named in two earlier cases from 2018 and 2023, which included charges of causing death by negligence and violations under the SC/ST Act.
A resident of the Punjabbiyan locality, Saini came from a well-off family that owns sweet and garment shops in the Khurja Nagar area. Widely known locally as a regular gym-goer, he also worked part-time as a trainer and was involved in property dealing. His younger brother, Ravi, is also wanted in the same case.
The early morning encounter
During the encounter, Inspector Mohammad Aslam and Head Constable Mohit Kumar sustained bullet injuries and were immediately taken to a Community Health Centre along with Saini. The accused was later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.
The police said the condition of the injured policemen is stable. Bullets also hit the bulletproof jackets of Inspector Ramphal Singh and Head Constable Kapil Nain during the exchange of fire.
According to the Bulandshahr police, teams were conducting search operations early Thursday morning to track down absconding suspects when they spotted two men on a two-wheeler on Jhanjhar Road in the Khurja police station area. When asked to stop, the suspects allegedly ignored the signal, opened fire, and tried to escape along an unpaved route.
After a chase, police surrounded the men, who allegedly fired again after being cornered. In retaliatory firing carried out in self-defence, one of the accused was critically injured, while the other escaped under cover of darkness.
The police returned fire in self-defence, critically injuring one suspect while the other escaped in the dark.
They said a combing operation is ongoing to catch the remaining suspect.
They said they recovered an illegal .32 bore pistol, live and used cartridges, and a two-wheeler from the encounter site.
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