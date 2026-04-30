Bulandshahr man who killed 3 friends over cake smearing killed in encounter with UP Police

So far, the Bulandshahr police have arrested five accused in the case, including three who were apprehended during earlier encounters. Express Photo

The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr shot dead a 32-year-old gym trainer, the main accused in the triple murder of three men that took place on the night between Saturday and Sunday, early on Thursday.

The killings had taken place during Saini’s birthday celebration after an argument broke out between two groups, which escalated into firing by Saini and his associates, said the police. He had been absconding since then.

The Bulandshahr police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, confirmed that Saini was a key accused in the murder case. He said the police are continuing raids to find and arrest the remaining suspects.