Sunday, August 21, 2022

Bulandshahr: Brother of rape victim found dead

The girl’s family has alleged that the family of the rape accused killed him and hanged his body.

Initially, the youth’s family refused to hand over his body to police for postmortem and demanded the killers be arrested.

Nearly a week after a minor girl was allegedly raped, the body of her 20-year-old brother was found hanging from a tree in a village in Bulandshahr district on Saturday.

The girl’s family has alleged that the family of the rape accused killed him and hanged his body. They also alleged that the kin of the rape accused were putting pressure on the boy to withdraw the case.

Initially, the youth’s family refused to hand over his body to police for postmortem and demanded the killers be arrested. It was only after the intervention of senior police officers that the family and villagers allowed police to take the body for postmortem.

“We have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the family. They alleged that those involved in the girl’s rape and their kins have killed their son. No one has been arrested so far,” the local police station in-charge said.

Police said the youth had apprehended two persons who allegedly tried to rape his sister on August 14.

As per the FIR registered on August 14, the girl had gone out of the house when two persons, forcibly took her to a field. While one raped her, the other stood guard. The brother heard her screams, he rushed to the field and caught one of them and handed him over to police. The accomplice managed to escape, police said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:44:42 am
