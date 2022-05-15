scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Bulandshahr: 3 booked as man injured during May 2 demolition drive dies

“Nagar Palika had demolished an illegal construction built on government land on May 2. During the demolition, the roof of a toilet crashed on the victim, leaving him injured. On Friday, he succumbed to the injuries,” said Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
May 15, 2022 2:12:31 am
According to police, on May 2, three contractors reached Awas Vikas-2 area with a JCB machine and started demolishing the houses built on government land.

Three contractors have been booked after a 43-year-old labourer, who got injured over a week back when the roof of a toilet fell on him during an anti-encroachment drive, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Victim Rohtas had injuries on his head and was undergoing treatment.

Bulandshahr police registered the FIR against contractors Mohit Chowdhary, Harish Chowdhary and his son Kapil under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). However, no one has been arrested so far. The case was filed on the complaint of Rohtas’ brother-in-law Gopal.

The toilet was built on government land, said a police officer. After the death, local residents staged a protest outside the mortuary and demanded action against people involved in the demolition drive. The protest was lifted only after the authorities assured of action.

According to police, on May 2, three contractors reached Awas Vikas-2 area with a JCB machine and started demolishing the houses built on government land. People protested but the drive continued. Complainant Gopal stated that contractors told them that they were directed by the Executive Officer of Nagar Palika to demolish illegal structures in the area.

“Besides Rohtas, his relative Sumit (25) and brother Naresh also got injured. Sumit suffered injuries on his back,” said Gopal.
Victim’s neighbour advocate Jitendra Kumar Singh said Nagar Palika contractors broght down eight houses in the area. “Families of those eight houses were staying there for seven decades,” he said.

Nagar Palika Executive Officer Manoj Kumar Rastogi said land belongs to Nagar Palika and it is an old issue.

