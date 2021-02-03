Build Eklavya schools in 4 more districts: UP govt urges Centre

While Eklavya schools are currently run in Bahraich and Lakhimpur districts, one more is under construction at Lalitpur in Bundelkhand.

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre to build Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Lucknow, Sonbhadra, Bijnor and Shravasti districts of the state. While Eklavya schools are currently run in Bahraich and Lakhimpur districts, one more is under construction at Lalitpur in Bundelkhand.

The Eklavya residential schools aim to provide quality education along with residential accommodation to children from underprivileged sections and tribal regions of the state. There are existing Eklavya schools across the country. In the Budget tabled by the Centre on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of additional 750 such schools across the country.

A government spokesperson said for Sonbhadra, which has considerable tribal population in the state, the government has already allocated funds, while the state government has sent the proposal to the Centre to also build such schools in Lucknow, Bijnor and Shravasti districts of the state, covering each region.