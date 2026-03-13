Buffets cancelled, menus redrawn: Lucknow eateries, hotels scramble as LPG supply hit

At a hotel in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, the usual clatter at the restaurant kitchen has given way to an unsettling quiet. Party bookings have been cancelled, buffets suspended and rooms are being offered to guests without breakfast or dinner facilities. The reason: the hotel has run out of commercial LPG cylinders.

“We have shut the restaurant and are not taking party bookings. We are only allowing room bookings without buffet breakfast or dinner,” said Pawan Agarwal, the hotel owner. The 42-room hotel, which earlier hosted regular events, has had to scale down operations due to the shortage.

To manage basic meals for employees, the hotel, however, has arranged induction cookers. “We have about 30 staffers, so we arranged induction units just to cook for them. But these cannot support restaurant operations,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal’s situation is not unique. Across Lucknow, owners of restaurants and hotels say that they are facing a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, forcing many establishments to cut down services, suspend dining operations, redraw menus or explore cooking alternatives.

While the government maintains that there is no shortage and has warned against spreading rumours, restaurant owners said their existing stocks have exhausted and fresh supplies are either delayed or unavailable, disrupting kitchen operations across the city.

“Several restaurants have cut down breakfast services, with some limiting buffets or discontinuing them altogether. Others have stopped accepting party or banquet bookings, fearing that they may not have enough fuel to run the kitchens. The government has assured that the situation would be normal within the next few days but if it stretches, many would have to completely shut down operations,” said Garish Oberoi, Secretary of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurants Association of India.

“Although the government has assured that the situation would normalise in the next two or three days, the ground reality is that restaurants and hotels are not getting their usual supply of cylinders. They are forced to cut down on operations. Some have informed that they have stopped buffets, while others have stopped restaurant operations. Some larger units are also exploring cooking options on electrical appliances, which might be expensive. But that is the only option left considering that the current fire safety NOCs do not allow use of kerosene and other alternatives,” Oberoi said, adding that while medium-range equipment are costing around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, larger units can go up to lakhs. He also highlighted the issue of electricity cost on commercial rates.

Story continues below this ad

According to sources, the situation on the ground is particularly difficult for commercial establishments, even as domestic consumers are being prioritised.

Jagdish Raj, president of the All-India LPG Distributors’ Association (Uttar Pradesh), said that at present no invoices are being issued for commercial cylinders as the focus is on domestic supply. According to dealers, domestic bookings have spiked in recent days, adding further pressure on the system.

“There is no crisis in domestic supply. The panic is artificially created through social media due to which the demand has more than doubled. Even those who have piped gas supply are ordering LPG cylinders. We are making an appeal to not do panic bookings. LPG deliveries may take four-five days because of a surge in demand,” said Raj.

“There is a supply of LPG cylinders and they are being filled at the plants. But when people panic and try to procure additional cylinders, the demand suddenly doubles and the system gets stressed. The servers are also crashing,” a distributor said, urging consumers against hoarding.

Story continues below this ad

Industry estimates show that Uttar Pradesh’s LPG demand has reached 20,000 metric tonnes per day against regular demand of 10,000 metric tonnes, with distribution taking place within fixed limits for each dealership.

But for restaurants, hotels and cloud kitchens that rely heavily on commercial cylinders, the shortage has led to immediate operational challenges.

Some restaurant operators recently visited the “Aahar exhibition” in Delhi for commercial induction equipment and other electric kitchen technologies.

According to suppliers, larger establishments can install high-end electric cooking systems starting from Rs 10 lakh. Smaller commercial induction units suitable for basic cooking range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, while medium-scale setups can cost Rs 50,000 or more.

However, switching to electric cooking is not always feasible.

Story continues below this ad

Restaurant operators say that commercial induction equipment consumes more than 3 kilowatts of power, which many establishments’ existing electrical connections cannot support without upgrades.

Hotels and restaurants also cannot switch to kerosene or other fuels because of strict fire safety norms.

Restaurant associations say if commercial cylinder supplies do not improve soon, more establishments may have to temporarily shut operations.

“The ground reality is that commercial kitchens are facing a crisis. If the supply does not stabilise in the next three to five days, many small and medium restaurants may have no option but to close temporarily,” an industry representative said.

Story continues below this ad

For now, many restaurant owners say they are waiting for supplies to resume. Until then, the LPG crunch is already reshaping how eateries across Lucknow operate — with reduced menus, cancelled bookings and scaled-down services becoming the new normal.

One of the establishments informed that they have temporarily removed Dosa from the menu as it requires constant high heat and consumes more fuel.