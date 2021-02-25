Budget Session: Motion of Thanks to Governor’s speech, Adityanath attacks Oppn parties, accuses Cong of ‘playing politics’

Launching a broadside against the Opposition parties over a range of issues, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress of making a mockery of the people of Uttar Pradesh by offering to provide fake 1,000 buses to bring back migrant workers during the Covid lockdown last year.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s speech in the Assembly, Adityanath accused the Congress of “playing politics” in the middle of a pandemic.

Referring to the Congress party’s offer to provide 1,000 buses to the UP government to bring migrant workers during the Covid lockdown last year, Adityanath said that when checked, the vehicle registration numbers claimed to be of buses turned out to be of scooters and three-wheelers.

“Isn’t this a mockery of the people of Uttar Pradesh? This is their habit. Can we not be serious when we are involved in Covid management? Is politics has to be in everything? Kisi ke ghar me koi dukhad ghatna ghatit ho aur hum jaake wahan pe DJ bajane lag jayenge to kaisa lagega. Maar peet to hogi hi hogi wahan pe. Bhai agar wo vyakti swabhimani parivaar ka hoga to patak ke maarega (If some unfortunate incident has taken place at someone’s house and we go and start playing DJ in front of them, then how would they feel? There will be a scuffle there. If the person belongs to a self-respecting family then they would pin the other person and beat him up). This is what people are trying to do in Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said.

Without taking the name of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath accused him of playing “divisive politics”.

“I was listening to the statement of a national party leader who is a several time MP from UP. Today, he was making fun of UP in Kerala, while talking to students from America. This isn’t the first time he was doing so. It might be a habit… What kind of a picture is being presented and who are insulting the people of Uttar Pradesh and Amethi… This is divisive politics… The same mentality has caused a danger to our national security… People of Amethi gave him several chances, but even though he has time to go to Italy, he doesn’t have time to come to Amethi,” Adityanath said without elaborating.

Addressing a public gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul Gandhi had said, “For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues.”

Adityanath also took potshots at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had visited Mathura on Tuesday. “What kind of political sanskar is this that you remember temples only when you visit the state and then go on to say that you will save Vrindavan,” he said.

Priyanka, who was in Mathura on Tuesday to attend a farmers’ mahapanchayat, had visited the temples in the town.

The Chief Minister also attacked AAP leader Sanjay Singh, without naming him.

“Questions were raised that there has been a scam in PPE kits and pulse oximeter. Making allegations is okay, but it would be a sin to question such things when there is a pandemic going on… A person from the political party ruling in Delhi came and alleged that there has been a scam in the pulse oximeter in a district. We investigated it. Before the Covid pandemic PPE kits used to come for Rs 5,000 -15,000. But when we set up around 200 units to manufacture PPE kits, we started getting them for Rs 200-500 because of more demand… We sought rates of PPE in Delhi as they had quoted the rate of pulse oximeters in UP to be between Rs 1,800 and Rs 4,900. In Delhi, the same was for Rs 10,000-50,000. When a journalist asked them about this, since then they have stopped talking about it,” said Adityanath.

In an apparent reference to Samajwadi Party legislators donning red caps, Adityanath said the Assembly session should not be taken lightly as members sporting red, blue, yellow or green caps make give the impression of a “drama company”.

“I want to appeal that what if people start believing that our legislature is a drama company. Koi laal topi, koi neeli topi , koi peeli topi, koi hara topi pehan karke aa kar ke. Ek nayi parampara shuru ho gayi hai. Aisa to pehle kabhi nahi hota tha. (A new tradition has started. People come wearing red, blue, yellow or green caps. This never used to happen before). I don”t know if these people wear these caps even at their home,” the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath recalled that he had once been to a Basic Shiksha Parishad school in a village. “There, anna prashan (a ceremony where a child takes cereals for the first time) function was also organised. At that function, some people belonging to a certain political party rushed in to lodge a protest. They were donning caps. A toddler, who was there with his mother for the ceremony, was surprised to see them and screamed, ‘Mummy, mummy … look goonda, goonda’. Now, see what impression a two-an-a-half-year-old child has in his mind about a person wearing a cap. This impression has become a common opinion,” the CM said.

On his statement regarding members donning caps in the House, later Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the Chief Minister might have forgotten that he too wore caps on several occasions.

Later, pictures of Adityanath sporting different caps were displayed on a screen at the press conference venue.

The Chief Minister also slammed the Opposition for staging a walkout during Governor Anandiben Patel’s speech to the joint session of the House on February 18, saying “such behaviour raises questions over the legislature”.

“What kind of a message we are giving to the country and the world? It was a painful situation. The Governor is not just the constitutional head, but also a woman. If we had believed that we have to respect the constitutional head, then all would have been well, but if not that, then at least we should respect her as a woman,” Adityanath said, adding that commenting on the Governor was not just showing disrespect to the constitutional head, but also putting a question mark on the legislature.