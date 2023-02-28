Budget session: Govt says only 3 out of 36 trauma centres fully functional, cites shortage of doctors

The government on Monday told the Assembly that only three out of the 36 trauma centres set up across 35 districts in the state were “fully functional” and admitted that it was due to the shortage of doctors.

Replying to a question of MLA Prasanna Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the Health Department portfolio, said that while 28 trauma centres are partially functional, five are not operational at all.

“This problem has come up because of the shortage of doctors… The current shortage was the result of a shortage of doctors in the state before 2017 as there was less number of medical colleges… The government is working on it and opening a medical college in all districts of the state,” Pathak said.

“Specialist doctors are hesitant to join the government hospitals,” said Pathak, adding the government has issued a fresh advertisement doubling the perks — up to Rs 5 lakh monthly salary —to attract specialist doctors. He said that while 2,382 doctors are being appointed, another 1,199 doctors are being appointed through a contract under the National Health Mission.

Later, Samajwadi Party legislator Manoj Pandey suggested the government to upgrade existing community health centres near highways as trauma centres, especially in accident-prone areas like Unchahar. Deputy CM Pathak said that the biggest service required is of a neurosurgeon and even if the equipment is installed it could not be utilised in absence of a neurosurgeon.

Citing examples of the Cancer Institute in Lucknow and Safai Medical Institute, Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav asked why the government cancelled advertisements for the appointment of doctors in the state. “You issue advertisements and then cancel… What is its reason? Are you waiting for someone to complete the course and fill the post with him,” Yadav said.

In his reply, Pathak said, “I agree with your concern. I will talk to officers and try to find out why this happened.”