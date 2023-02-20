Budget session from today, Opposition focus on Kanpur deaths, govt’s on positives

The 14-day Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which will begin on Monday, is likely to be a stormy one with the Opposition planning to target the government over the death of a woman and her daughter during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat. The Opposition will also raise the issue of price rise and unemployment.

The government, on the other hand, is planning to focus on “record” investment proposals received during the three-day Global Investors Summit, and on the state hosting G20 events.

At the all-party meeting, chaired by Speaker Satish Mahana, in Lucknow on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured full cooperation of the treasury benches and said that serious discussion in accordance with the dignity of the house would ensure faith of the people in democracy. “The House is the place for meaningful discussions,” the CM said.

The Opposition parties — Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, RLD and the Congress — also assured the smooth functioning of the House at the meeting.

BSP’s sole MLA Uma Shankar Singh said, “BSP is a disciplined party. We are going to raise our issues but with discipline and will cooperate completely.”

“We welcome the assurance of the Opposition for the smooth conduct of the session,” Speaker Khanna said.

The Budget session will begin with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel to both houses of the State Legislature. The state Budget will be tabled on February 22. The session is set to continue till March 10 with a three-day break in between for Holi.

Meanwhile, at the SP legislature party meeting ahead of the Budget session, party leader Shivpal Yadav told MLAs to “aggressively” raise issues of public sentiment, sources said.

With SP president and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav out of Lucknow, party’s state unit Naresh Uttam chaired the meeting. “Our party has decided to target the government over the issue of law and order, farmers and the atrocities on the general public. Our party will raise the demand for a caste census and seek a discussion on Kanpur Dehat deaths,” SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

At the BJP Vidhan Mandal Dal meeting, in which leaders and MLAs of allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party were also invited, Chief Minister Adityanath asked the MLAs to be cautious on sensitive and controversial issues and not give any opportunity to the Opposition to target the government. Sources said that the CM asked the MLAs to stay focused on the “positive works” of the state government and highlight the “achievements of events like the Global Investors Summit and G20 meets”, party sources said. The meeting was also attended by deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.