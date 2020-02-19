Budget historic & growth-oriented, will help make UP $1-trillion economy: Yogi Adityanath

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents the Budget as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath looks on, in the Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents the Budget as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath looks on, in the Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that this year’s Rs 5.12 lakh crore Budget — “the largest in the history of UP” —would play a pivotal role in achieving the target of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024 as set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in “taking UP to new heights of development”.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Budget in the Assembly, the CM said the Budget has been prepared keeping in mind “welfare of all sections” including the poor, farmers, youth and women and called it “historic, growth-oriented and people-friendly”. “Uttar Pradesh ke itihaas ka ye sabse bada Budget hai… Ye Budget, Uttar Pradesh ko vikas ki nayi bulandiyon tak pahunchahne ka karya karega (This is the biggest Budget in the history of Uttar Pradesh. This Budget will take Uttar Pradesh to new heights of development,” Adityanath said.

“This Budget is focused on the development of the youth. Though a number of programmes are already in place for them, the government has started a scheme for every educated unemployed individual. A provision has been made to boost employment in every district,” he added.

The CM said that after his party came to power in the state in March 2017, a vision for the development of UP was prepared. “According to that vision, the first Budget of my government focused on farmers, the second Budget on industrial and infrastructure development, whereas the third Budget on women empowerment. The current and the fourth Budget of my government focuses on the overall development of youth and also on presenting the unlimited potential of the state before the entire country and the world,” he said.

Giving an outline of the launch of several expressway projects, Adityanath said that plans are afoot to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway project — for which Rs 2,000 crore allocation has been made in the Budget — by the end of this year, while the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway would be laid by the end of this month. The main route of Purvanchal Expressway will be opened by the year-end, he added.

He exuded confidence that investors from all over the world wanted to invest in UP. The state received investment proposals of Rs 50,000 crore in Defence Expo-2020, he said. “If right changes were not made by my government, then the circumstances in which state was handed over to us, we would have been begging by now,” the CM said, adding that he chosen to focus on sectors that can help achieve to make UP a 1 trillion-dollar economy by 2024-25.

