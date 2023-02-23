scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Budget directionless, just a bunch of promises: Opposition

State Congress president Brijlal Khabri called the budget “anti-people”. “The budget lacks clarity on any work plan to fulfill the promises made in the past,” he claimed.

opposition parties, budget 2023, akhilesh yadav, yogi, lucknow news, indian expressLeader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav along with his party leagislatives is on way to attend third day of budget session in Lucknow on wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday criticised the state budget presented by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, calling it “directionless”, “ illusory” and “anti-people”.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Akhilesh Yadav said the budget was a disappointment for all sections of society, claiming that minorities, Dalits and backward classes were ignored with no provision for a caste census.

“It is directionless and lacks solutions to prevailing problems. It has nothing for villages, the poor, farmers and the youth. This is the seventh budget of the BJP government. They should answer whether the income of farmers has doubled or they are getting appropriate prices for their crops?” he said.

“This government has ruined the MSME sector. In place of ease of doing business, there is ease of committing crime and ease of lodging cases in the state. If anybody speaks truth, cases are filed against them,” the SP leader said.

Meanwhile, the ‘sherwanis’ worn by Akhilesh Yadav and other SP MLAs also attracted a lot of attention. When asked about the choice of attire, he said, even his “sherwani is better than the tabled Budget”.

BSP president Mayawati in a series of tweets said that budget was less about public interest and welfare and more about a bunch of promises made ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “The claims of per capita income and development in BJP’s double engine government are propaganda and gimmickry.”

State Congress president Brijlal Khabri called the budget “anti-people”. “The budget lacks clarity on any work plan to fulfill the promises made in the past,” he claimed. RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey called the budget a ‘chhalawa’ (illusion), saying farmers, youth and women have been completely ignored.

Reacting to the criticism of the budget, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that the Opposition’s mindset and understanding have become weak. “In the governments of these Opposition parties, the budget was a document of corruption and loot. They have no right to criticise the budget which was tabled by the government with a focus on growth of all sections of society,” he said.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 07:40 IST
