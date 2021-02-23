Budget aimed at making UP and its people self-reliant: Yogi Adityanath

Describing the Budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna as an attempt to make the people and the state “atmanirbhar (self-reliant)”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Budget was “welfare-oriented”, “development-oriented” and an “all-inclusive”, and represented the sentiment of the state’s 24 crore people.

“The Budget is a true representation of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’ and will become a medium to give new hope, new energy and new possibilities of development in the state during the Covid-19 period,” Adityanath told mediapersons here after the presentation of the first paperless budget of Uttar Pradesh.

Stating that each year’s Budget has its own theme – “2017-18 Budget was dedicated to “anna data” or farmers, 2018-19 to industrial development, 2019-20 to “Matra Shakti” or women empowerment and 2020-21 to youth” – the theme of this year’s Budget, he said, was “swabhlambhan se shashaktikaran” (empowerment though self-reliance).

“Is baar ka Budget, samagra aur samaveshi vikas, aur pradesh ke vibhina vargon ke swabhlambhan ke madhyam se shashakti karan ko adhar banake… prastut kiya gaya hai. (This year’s Budget has been based on comprehensive and inclusive development along with making different sections of the society self-reliant through empowerment),”the Chief Minister said.

He said the Budget reaffirms the government’s resolve to ensure “ease of living” of the people by providing tap water and electricity to every household, water to every farm, work to every hand and making every village digital.

“Not only this, efforts like connecting rural areas with banking facilities through village secretariats, common service centres, employing women in community toilets will give a new dimension to women empowerment, self-reliance and making villages digital villages,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that while it has been decided to extend the insurance cover under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana to not just the farmer but also the earning member of his family as well as those tilting the fields.

He said that for women welfare, new schemes like“Mukhyamantri Saksham Suposhan Yojna” to fight malnutrition and “Mahila Samarth Yojna” have been launched to empower them by promoting women self-help groups in the dairy sector.

Highlighting the importance of financial discipline and problems in revenue collection during the pandemic, he said the Budget will expedite the efforts towards an all-inclusive and integrated development of various sections and realise the concepts of ease of living and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh on the ground.

He said that after taking into account the migrants’ problems, the Budget has made provisions for social security to labourers of unorganised sector through Mukhyamantri Durghatna Beema Yojna and their health cover through Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

He said the target is to cover one crore unorganised and one crore organised sector labourers under the scheme.

He also lauded the provision in the Budget for the inclusion of farmers’ families in the Kisan Accident Insurance scheme.

Adityanath said the proposal to provide tablet computers to youngsters under the scheme would prove to be “very useful” and a large number of youngsters will be benefitted from it.

The Chief Minister also said his government plans to make an institute on the lines of the National Institute of Virology, Pune in Uttar Pradesh. “The institute will be made jointly by the KGMU (King George Medical University), the CDRI (Central Drug Research Institute) and the AKTU (Abdul Kalam Technical University) in Lucknow. This will help in the timely identification of a virus like the coronavirus and also prove to be helpful in making a vaccine,” he said.