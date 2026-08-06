BSP’s lone UP MLA Uma Shankar Singh dies after battle with cancer

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Uma Shankar Singh, the party’s lone legislator in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, died on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 55.

Singh, a three-time MLA from Ballia’s Rasra constituency, had been undergoing treatment in Delhi and abroad over the past two years. His death leaves the BSP without representation in the 403-member UP Assembly until a by-election is held.

A prominent BSP leader in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Singh first won the Rasra seat in 2012 and retained it in 2017 despite the BJP’s sweeping victory in the state. In the 2022 Assembly polls, when the BSP was reduced to a single seat, Singh again held on to Rasra, defeating Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate Mahendra Chauhan by 6,583 votes. BJP candidate Babban Rajbhar finished third.