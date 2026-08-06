BSP’s lone UP MLA Uma Shankar Singh dies after battle with cancer

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Uma Shankar Singh, the party’s lone legislator in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, died on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 55.
Singh, a three-time MLA from Ballia’s Rasra constituency, had been undergoing treatment in Delhi and abroad over the past two years. His death leaves the BSP without representation in the 403-member UP Assembly until a by-election is held.
A prominent BSP leader in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Singh first won the Rasra seat in 2012 and retained it in 2017 despite the BJP’s sweeping victory in the state. In the 2022 Assembly polls, when the BSP was reduced to a single seat, Singh again held on to Rasra, defeating Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate Mahendra Chauhan by 6,583 votes. BJP candidate Babban Rajbhar finished third.
His victory made him the BSP’s only MLA in the Assembly even as the party suffered its worst electoral setback in Uttar Pradesh. Known for his organisational network in Ballia and neighbouring districts, Singh remained one of the BSP’s most influential leaders in Purvanchal and was often described by local supporters as a “Robin Hood”-like figure.
Earlier this year, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at his residences in Lucknow and Ballia, triggering a political controversy. BSP chief Mayawati described the action as “unfortunate”, while Opposition leaders questioned its timing, pointing to Singh’s prolonged illness.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More