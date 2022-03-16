BSP’s Kanpur candidate booked under Gangsters Act

DAYS after Assembly election results, Kanpur Police invoked the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against BSP leader Mohammad Safi, who unsuccessfully contested the Kanpur cantonment seat, and seven others for allegedly running a gang and being involved in illegal activities.

Police said Safi, 43, and others were booked at Chakeri police station in Kanpur.

Safi garnered 3,331 votes and stood third at the Kanpur cantonment seat that Samajwadi Party’s candidate Mohammad Hasan won by defeating his nearest rival BJP’s Raghunandan Singh Bhadouria by a margin of 20,010 votes. Hasan had secured 94,271 votes.

According to Safi’s affidavit, he has five cases — all registered at Chakeri police station — pending against him in connection with the attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and criminal intimidation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kanpur (East), Pramod Kumar said, “The process to invoke the UP Gangsters Act was initiated sometime back. However, a case was registered after the completion of all formalities. According to a chart prepared by police, Safi is a member of a gang.”

Police said they found one Mohammad Arif Khan, alias, Chiranda, was running a gang with seven members, including Safi. Police said the gang was involved in criminal activities such as betting, assaulting, gambling, threatening and attacking government officials and police.

BSP’s Kanpur district president Babloo Chaudhary said, “There are cases against Safi, but we are surprised at invoking the Gangsters Act against him. Safi is an old party worker, but he never held any party post in the past.”