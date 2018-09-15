BSP worker shot dead in Meerut

A BSP worker was killed in Meerut by five bike-borne assailants. (Representational Image) A BSP worker was killed in Meerut by five bike-borne assailants. (Representational Image)

A Bahujan Samaj Party worker was shot dead allegedly by five unidentified assailants in Meerut on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, Ajay alias Guddu (24), had come to Meerut from his native Salarpur village Thursday evening to escort his relative to an auto stand. While he was going back, Ajay was overtaken by five bike-borne assailants who dragged him out of his car. They fired at him and he died on the spot, police said.

“Ajay’s family members have not lodged an FIR yet. We are investigating based on the accounts of eyewitnesses and the CCTV footage from a petrol pump near the site,” said SP(Rural), Rajesh Kumar.

“Ajay had several cases against him and was released recently from Meerut Jail where he was lodged in connection with a murder attempt,” Kumar said adding that the murder could be a sequel to his rivalry with people involved in cases against him.

The eyewitnesses claimed that when one of the two policemen present at the auto stand – constable Ajay and the home guard Dharendra – tried to restrain the killers. But they could not fire and they hid themselves inside a bank’s ATM.

The SSP, Akhilesh Kumar directed the SP to make an investigation into why the two policemen hid themselves at the time of the incident.

