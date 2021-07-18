BSP to hold ‘Brahmin Sammelans’ ahead of UP polls

In an apparent bid to woo Brahmins ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday announced that her party will hold Brahmin Sammelans (conference) in six districts, beginning with an event in Ayodhya on July 23.

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has been given the responsibility of holding these sammelans.

Amid reports that the Brahmin community is upset over being sidelined by the Yogi Adityanath, Opposition parties are eager to capitalise on their disgruntlement ahead of the 2022 elections. Last year, Mayawati had announced that if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, the party will build a grand statue of Lord Parshuram. A similar announcement was made by the Samajwadi Party a day earlier.

Before this, when gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter in early July, Mayawati accused the Yogi Adityanath government of harassing Brahmins in the state. In 2018, after Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was allegedly killed by two policemen in Lucknow, Mayawati had said that atrocities against Brahmins have increased under the BJP rule.

Such statements are reminiscent of the BSP chief’s famed social engineering formula that propelled her party to power in UP with an absolute majority in 2007.

In 2007, when BSP bagged 206 seats – the party’s performance till date — as many as 20 of 51 Brahmin candidates that it fielded had won. Ahead of that election, the party had held organisational meetings focused on Brahmins, who along with the Dalits and Muslims, helped the BSP come to power.

In 2012, when Mayawati lost to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Akhilesh Yadav became CM, only seven of BSP’s 51 Brahmin candidates were elected. In 2017, BSP gave tickets to 52 Brahmins and only four of them could win.