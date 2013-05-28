BSP to Governor: Stop marriages at memorials

Reacting to the state governments reported proposal of hosting marriage ceremonies and cultural events inside various parks and memorials built by the previous Mayawati government,a delegation of BSP leaders met Governor B L Joshi on Monday and requested him to direct the government to desist from disturbing the status of parks and memorials.

BSP general secretaries Satish Chandra Misra,Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Swami Prasad Maurya urged the Governor to recommend imposition of Presidents Rule in the state if the Samajwadi Party government failed to withdraw its move of allowing marriage ceremonies in the parks and memorials.

Misra said a number of public interest litigations (PILs) had been filed in the Allahabad High Court,its Lucknow bench and the Supreme Court,alleging the violation of master plan and environment laws after the BSP government started building the memorials and parks in Lucknow and Noida,and the government had submitted in the courts the specific purpose for building these memorials and parks.

He said the use of these memorials for the purpose other than stated by the government in courts will amount to contempt of court. The memorandum said the governments decision to allow private builders to take over the prime land,which is part and parcel of various Dalit memorials in the name of hospitals and educational projects is grossly illegal and uncalled for.

It said the governments proposed move to turn Ramabai rally grounds parking space into a government bus terminal is also illegal as the rally ground was constructed after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had restrained the holding of any rally or meeting within the precincts of Lucknow city,including at Begum Hazrat Mahal Park,to avoid traffic jams.

Maurya said the BSP will hold agitations and its workers will hitthe streets if the government did not withdraw its move of allowing marriage ceremonies in parks and memorials built in the name of Dalit icons.

