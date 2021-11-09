BSP supremo Mayawati rules out alliance with any party for 2022 UP polls

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party will not have a tie-up with any political parties for next year’s Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The former UP chief minister also stated that BSP will win the election with absolute majority, news agency ANI reported.

“BSP won’t have any “chunavi samjhauta” (poll agreement) with any party. We will contest on our own. We are entering into agreement with people of all sections of society to bring them together – this alliance is permanent,” Mayawati said.

Speaking in Lucknow, Mayawati said that as polls are coming close, BJP and other rival parties in the state are staging dramas to lure the public. She also said her party does not any difference between Samajwadi Party and BJP.

“They are two sides of the same coin. They just want to make the polls a Hindu-Muslim matter. We are confident that we will get an absolute majority, just like we got in 2007,” she added.

Criticising the Congress party, Mayawati said that the people of UP are not going to believe the poll promises made by them. “Had Congress fulfilled even 50 per cent of their poll promises, they wouldn’t have been out of power at the Centre, UP and in most of the states of the nation”.