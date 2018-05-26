BSP national meet today: 2019 LS poll strategy may figure

BSP chief Mayawati. (File) BSP chief Mayawati. (File)

With the BSP national convention in Lucknow on Saturday, the party is likely to decide on key points regarding alliances in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“All national leaders, office bearers, state presidents, in-charge of zones and regions, district presidents and all the present and former MLAs and MLCs would take part in the convention. We are expecting to start the convention by around 9 am,” said BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar. He however could not confirm the agenda for the convention but added that it would be significant considering the general elections.

Sources in the party said that the state presidents would be presenting their report on party expansion in their respective states and about seat sharing strategy with possible allies in the 2019 polls.

The zonal coordinators, district presidents and the national office bearers are likely to be tasked with moving in villages and urban dalit dominated areas and hold meetings which would help in identifying the right candidate for the constituencies and also strengthen the party vote bank, the sources added.

A source also said that office bearers from west UP have already been asked to engage in door-to-door campaign in favour of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance candidates in Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls. These office bearers would be presenting the current report on the status, the source said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App