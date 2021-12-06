‘Gundagardi’, ‘mafiagardi’ were at peak in UP during SP’s rule: Mayawati

As campaigns heat up with the Assembly elections round the corner, Bahujan Samaj PArty (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday alleged that “gundagardi” (hooliganism) and “mafiagardi” (rule of the mafias) were at peak in Uttar Pradesh when the Samajwadi Party (SP) was in power.

The statement comes days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra levelled similar accusations against the former Akhilesh Yadav government.

BSP was in alliance with the SP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while Congress had joined hands with the latter in the 2017 Assembly polls. However, both the alliances were defeated by the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on the death anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Mayawati said protesting on the streets alone will not protect the Constitution. “Jab satta parivartan ho jayega, tab samvidhan bach jayega (The Constitution will be safeguarded when the government changes),” the BSP chief said.

Taking a swipe at Akhilesh’s “rath yatra” and the alliances he has forged for the elections, Mayawati added, “The Samajwadi Party’s Chandauli MLA and workers misbehaved with the police yesterday (Sunday). This is the situation when they haven’t even won the polls. Even if they make alliances, the people of UP know what the situation was during their tenure in the state. Whereas, in contrast to that, there was absolute rule of law when the BSP was in power.”

Hitting out at the BJP, Mayawati said the current ruling party was against Baba Saheb Ambedkar. She added that BJP governments in the state and Centre were not functioning according to the Constitution as atrocities against the weaker sections of the society were an everyday affair in the UP.

The BSP supremo said that she was confident that her party will win an absolute majority in the upcoming UP polls, improve its footing in Uttarakhand, and form an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab.