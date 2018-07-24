BSP has no youth wing or official website, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo) BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that her party does not need to make a separate youth wing as it gives adequate representation to the youths in every committee.

In a statement released in Lucknow, Mayawati also clarified that her party does not have any official website, Twitter account and Facebook accounts.

The statement came after taking note of a website named “BSP Youth”, allegedly run by one Devashish Jarariya, who claims to be a BSP member.

“Some senior people from the party told me that a person named Devashish Jarariya is running a website named ‘BSP Youth’, in which he is talking about connecting youths for the BSP by telling that he is a BSP member. He is also taking fee for the party membership and it was also told that he is appearing on TV channels as a BSP supporter,” Mayawati said.

“BSP is clarifying that the party have not made any wing… be that with the name BSP Youth, or a Yuva Morcha, or Student Wing or Mahila Morcha. Also, no person… be that Devashish Jarariya or anyone else… has been authorised to make any branch or organisation from the side of BSP or put the party’s side in the media. The only person authorised to speak on the behalf of BSP is senior party leader Sudhindra Bhadoria and no one else,” she added.

Mayawati further clarified that any website, Twitter account or Facebook account in the name of BSP is completely wrong, unauthorised and fake and the party won’t be responsible or answerable to any content posted there.

