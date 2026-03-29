‘BSP laid foundation of Jewar airport’: Mayawati stakes claim a day after project inauguration

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s Jewar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday staked claim to the project, saying it was her party’s government in Uttar Pradesh that laid the foundation of the aviation facility.
In a press statement, the former chief minister said, “Jewar Airport ki sirf parikalpana hi nahi, balki buniyadi kaam bhi BSP sarkar ke dauran shuru ho chuke the (Not just the conceptualisation, but the foundational work of Jewar airport had begun during the BSP government).”
The key basic infrastructure related to the project had already been initiated by her government, she added.
The BSP chief also alleged delays by the then UPA government, saying, “If the Congress-led Central government at the time had not created hurdles, the project would have been completed earlier like the Yamuna Expressway.”
Positioning BSP’s governance model as development-oriented, she urged people not to be swayed by what she termed as “misleading politics” of rival parties and appealed for support to the BSP’s dictum of “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay” (Welfare and happiness of all).
She also raised the long-pending demand for a separate High Court bench in western Uttar Pradesh, saying the demand remains unfulfilled.
The airport was conceptualised in 2001 during the tenure of then chief minister Rajnath Singh, and was subsequently given shape the next year under the Mayawati-led government. The project, however, could not be finalised due to lack of necessary clearances.
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It was revived as a fresh project after the BJP came to power in the state in 2017.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More