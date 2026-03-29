‘BSP laid foundation of Jewar airport’: Mayawati stakes claim a day after project inauguration

Positioning BSP’s governance model as development-oriented, she urged people not to be swayed by what she termed as “misleading politics” of rival parties. (File Photo)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s Jewar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday staked claim to the project, saying it was her party’s government in Uttar Pradesh that laid the foundation of the aviation facility.

In a press statement, the former chief minister said, “Jewar Airport ki sirf parikalpana hi nahi, balki buniyadi kaam bhi BSP sarkar ke dauran shuru ho chuke the (Not just the conceptualisation, but the foundational work of Jewar airport had begun during the BSP government).”

The key basic infrastructure related to the project had already been initiated by her government, she added.