Sunday, February 13, 2022
BSP fields ex- SP MLA against OP Rajbhar, state chief replaces Mukhtar Ansari in Mau

The party also announced that its state chief Bheem Rajbhar would contest from Mau. He replaces incumbent Mukhtar Ansari, who is now in prison.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow |
February 14, 2022 2:23:38 am
The two are among the 47 nominees whose candidatures were announced during the day.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday fielded former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Syeda Shadab Fatima from the Zahoorabad Assembly seat in Ghazipur district against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. The party also announced that its state chief Bheem Rajbhar would contest from Mau. He replaces incumbent Mukhtar Ansari, who is now in prison.

The two are among the 47 nominees whose candidatures were announced during the day. These constituencies are among the 54 that will go to the polls in the last phase on March 7. These seats are in the districts of Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra. The party has yet to announce its candidates in seven constituencies.

In Zahoorabad, Om Prakash Rajbhar, whose party is in alliance with the SP, is the incumbent MLA. Fatima will look to repeat her performance in the 2012 elections, when she won the seat.

