BSP ex-MLC’s watchman accused of sexual assault

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a BSP leader’s watchman in the Bilhor police station area of Kanpur on Friday.

The alleged incident took place at the farmhouse of BSP former MLC Ashok Kaityar, where the accused worked for the last many years, said police. An FIR with charges of rape was registered on Saturday against the 55-year-old accused Zakir who is absconding since. No one except the accused lived in the farmhouse.

“The incident, according to the complainant, happened on Friday. She said that she suffered from a stomach ache and her husband took her to Zakir, who also treated people with so-called magic and mantras. Zakir said that the woman is possessed by a ‘djinn’ and he need to do an exorcism. He asked the husband to leave the room. He then sexually assaulted the woman, while the husband waited outside,” said Bilhor police station officer (SO) Janardan Pratap Singh.

“The woman, however, kept quiet. Seeing her upset the next day, the husband offered to take her back to Zakir suggesting that she still was “possessed”. The woman then told him about the sexual assault. The angry husband threatened Zakir and later filed a police complaint. In between, the accused had fled,” the SO said.

Bilhor circle officer (CO) Bhagwan Singh said the woman’s medical report is awaited. Despite many attempts, Katiyar could not be reached for comment. District party chief Radhey Shyam said he had no information on the matter.

