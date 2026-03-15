‘They do more politics, less work for Bahujans’: BSP chief Mayawati attacks rival parties on Kanshi Ram Jayanti

Targeting rival political parties for invoking the legacy of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, party chief Mayawati Sunday alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and BJP remember Dalits, backward classes and minorities only during elections while doing little for their empowerment.

On the occasion of Kanshi Ram’s 92nd birth anniversary, Mayawati in a statement said these parties have historically used the names of Bahujan icons for political mileage but failed to work sincerely for the welfare of marginalised communities.

She said the claims of such parties about working for Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities were largely symbolic. “The SP, Congress and BJP… have done little work and more politics in the name of the Bahujan community. This is not merely an allegation but part of their political history,” she said.